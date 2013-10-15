BANGALORE Oct 15 Tata Consultancy Services
, India's largest provider of information technology
services, said quarterly profit rose 34 percent, beating analyst
estimates, as the industry benefited from a record haul of new
contracts.
TCS and rivals such as Infosys Ltd and
International Business Machines Corp won $6 billion of
contracts, according to Information Services Group - the most
ever for a quarter - as companies spent more on IT in the United
States and outsourced more to cut costs in continental Europe.
TCS, part of the salt-to-autos Tata conglomerate, said on
Tuesday after the stock market close that consolidated net
profit for the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 47.02 billion
rupees ($760 mln) from 35.12 billion rupees in the same period a
year earlier.
That compares with the 44.7 billion rupee average of 27
analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of TCS, India's largest company by market value,
which rose to a record on Monday on heightened expectations,
ended up 0.1 percent at 2215.40 rupees on Tuesday.