BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Oct 13 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's largest software services exporter, on Tuesday reported a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting estimates, helped by a rise in new deals and a push towards digitisation.
TCS reported a net profit of 60.55 billion rupees ($928.93 million) for the second quarter ended September. Analysts, on average, had expected it to report a profit of 60.49 billion rupees.
($1 = 65.1825 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago