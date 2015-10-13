* Q2 net 60.55 bln rupees versus 60.49 bln estimate
* Digital business brings in about 13 pct of revenue
* Plans to add 75,000 staff this fiscal year
(Adds comments from management, focus on digital business,
details)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, Oct 13 Increased outsourcing of digital
technology services by western companies helped Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd, India's largest software services
exporter, post a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit,
meeting market expectations.
Worldwide IT spending is expected to exceed $3.6 trillion in
2016, a 1.5 percent rise from this year, according to research
firm Gartner, driven by digital business on the back of growing
use of social media and smartphones.
Tata Consultancy and rivals Infosys Ltd and Wipro
Ltd have in the past year increased their focus on
high-margin digital and cloud-computing services, as competition
and pricing pressure on routine IT services dented growth.
Net profit at Tata Consultancy reached 60.55 billion rupees
($929 million) in the second quarter through September, against
an average forecast of 60.49 billion.
Revenue from digital services, a relatively new business
segment, increased to about 13 percent of the total, said Chief
Executive N. Chandrasekaran, though the company did not report
its share a year before.
"(It's) fair for you to expect that all out employees will
be engaged in digital over the next few years," Chandrasekaran
told a news conference. "We are very seriously investing in
digital."
Outsourcing project wins in the quarter included developing
a digital banking platform for a European bank and developing a
social media roadmap for a leading Middle East bank, the company
said.
Betting on demand for IT services, Tata Consultancy said it
planned to add 75,000 staff this fiscal year through March, on
top of its existing 335,620 employees, mostly located at its
facilities in India.
Tata Consultancy's results came a day after Infosys, India's
second-largest software services exporter, trimmed its full-year
dollar revenue forecast to account for strength in the U.S.
currency against the rupee.
Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said the company
would face come "headwinds" in coming months, as IT services
firms compete with each other to offer low priced solutions.
Bengaluru-based Infosys' sales growth in the latest quarter
in constant currency terms, at 6.9 percent over the preceding
quarter was, however, higher than Tata Consultancy's 3.9 percent
growth. Tata Consultancy did not give any forecast.
The National Association of Software and Service Companies
(Nasscom) expects India's nearly $150 billion IT services
outsourcing sector to see export revenue growing by between 12
and 14 percent in the current financial year.
($1 = 65.1825 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Holmes)