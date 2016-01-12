MUMBAI Jan 12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's largest software services exporter, on Tuesday reported a 12.2 percent increase in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as it won more outsourcing deals from its western clients.

The company, part of India's diversified Tata conglomerate, reported a net profit of 61.1 billion rupees ($913.8 million) in the October-December quarter, up from 54.4 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 59.97 billion rupees in the three month period ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 66.8618 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)