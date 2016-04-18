BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
MUMBAI, April 18 India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a 64.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, beating estimates, on improving margins and strong revenue growth.
The country's largest IT services firm reported net profit of 63.41 billion rupees ($952.82 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to March end, as compared with 38.58 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting the company to report 62.80 billion rupees in profit for the three-month period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
TCS results come three days after the company was ordered to pay $940 million to Epic Systems in a trade secret lawsuit in the United States.
($1 = 66.5500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago