MUMBAI, April 18 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's top software services exporter, reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday but missed analysts' estimates.

TCS said its consolidated net profit rose to 66.08 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) in the three months to March 31, from 63.40 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Analysts had, on average, expected a consolidated profit of 66.62 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

TCS, which was reporting its first quarterly earnings under new Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan, said revenue rose 4.2 percent year-on-year to 296.42 billion rupees. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by David Evans)