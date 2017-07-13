FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
India's TCS posts lower Q1 profit, misses estimates
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 13, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a day ago

India's TCS posts lower Q1 profit, misses estimates

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's biggest software services exporter, posted an almost six percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by volatile currencies.

Consolidated net profit dropped to 59.50 billion rupees ($923.20 million) in the three months to June 30, from 63.18 billion rupees, a year earlier, TCS said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2tPsBN5)

Analysts on average expected the company to post consolidated profit of 61.81 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The appreciation of the rupee resulted in a loss of 6.50 billion rupees in reported revenue, TCS added.

$1 = 64.4500 Indian rupees Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.