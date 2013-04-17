An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS), India's top software services provider, expects its deal pipeline to be strong and fiscal year 2014 to be better than 2013, the company's chief executive officer, N Chandrasekaran, told reporters on Wednesday.

TCS, which plans to add 45,000 staff in the fiscal year 2014, reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit after winning orders from customers, including Nokia NOK1V.HE and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), earlier on Wednesday.

Net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose to 35.97 billion rupees from 29.46 billion rupees a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)