An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS) gain as much as 2.2 percent after analysts cite the company executives as saying that although October-December revenue would be impacted by seasonal weakness, it was broadly in line with seasonal trends.

Tata Consultancy is also positive about the demand environment, according to analysts who attended a briefing by executives including the software service exporter's Chief Financial Officer Rajesh Gopinathan.

"TCS remains confident of a solid demand environment. We believe TCS can sustain the gap in revenue growth and margins versus the industry," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)