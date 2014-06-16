Employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) work inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS) gain in early trading on Monday after the company kept its outlook on first-quarter margins and revenue unchanged on Friday.

An audio webcast of the event is available on the TCS website at: (link.reuters.com/wug22w)

TCS continues to see stronger first half versus second half for FY15, says investment bank Macquarie in a note to its clients.

TCS shares were up 1.8 percent to 2254 rupees as of 9:56 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)