Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS) gain in early trading on Monday after the company kept its outlook on first-quarter margins and revenue unchanged on Friday.
An audio webcast of the event is available on the TCS website at: (link.reuters.com/wug22w)
TCS continues to see stronger first half versus second half for FY15, says investment bank Macquarie in a note to its clients.
TCS shares were up 1.8 percent to 2254 rupees as of 9:56 a.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)