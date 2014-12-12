HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
MUMBAI Shares in HDFC Bank , India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record high on Friday thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans portfolio.
Reuters Market Eye - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) falls 2 percent.
Traders speculate the company may announce some restructuring, which may impact earnings outlook.
TCS will provide a business update later in the day - analysts.
TCS does a sell-side meeting before every quarter end.
Management's commentary on FY15 dollar revenue growth will be key, analysts say.
Stock has 34 'buy' ratings, 16 'hold' and 2 'sell' ratings - Thomson Reuters data.
Shares at lower bollinger band and 14-day RSI at 32.
NEW DELHI India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.