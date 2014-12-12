An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) falls 2 percent.

Traders speculate the company may announce some restructuring, which may impact earnings outlook.

TCS will provide a business update later in the day - analysts.

TCS does a sell-side meeting before every quarter end.

Management's commentary on FY15 dollar revenue growth will be key, analysts say.

Stock has 34 'buy' ratings, 16 'hold' and 2 'sell' ratings - Thomson Reuters data.

Shares at lower bollinger band and 14-day RSI at 32.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)