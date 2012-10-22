BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
MUMBAI Oct 22 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India's largest software services exporter, opened up 2.7 percent in pre-market trade after the company posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday.
TCS's net profit for the three months ended September rose to 35.12 billion rupees ($652 million) from 24.39 billion rupees a year earlier, TCS said. Analysts had forecast a profit of 33.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.