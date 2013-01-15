BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 15 India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares rose more than 4 percent on Tuesday, a day after topping expectations with a 23 percent rise in October-December profit and reiterating it should beat a closely watched industry growth forecast.
TCS was up 4.3 percent as of 0345 GMT. Shares had already gained 6 percent in the previous two sessions after Infosys Ltd also beat estimates with its earnings results on Friday, while slightly raising its revenue guidance.
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.