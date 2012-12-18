Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Consultancy Services(TCS.NS) gains 0.4 percent after its management reiterates its positive forecast for fiscal years 2013 and 2014 in a meeting with analysts on Monday.

Barclays says TCS management indicated volume growth slowdown was not alarming and said the company's performance will continue to lead peers.

Jefferies says TCS' current share price offers a "good entry point" and management believes that year is panning out as per expectations.

TCS shares have fallen 8.3 percent so far this month as of Monday's close.