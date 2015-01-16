MUMBAI Jan 16 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services exporter, fell 2 percent after it reported flat sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth for the December quarter compared with some analysts estimates of 0.5 percent.

The company's quarterly net profit grew 5.1 percent, and TCS said it expected strong outsourcing deals momentum to boost growth in the quarters ahead.

Premium valuations also seen weighing on the stock, with TCS trading at 20.6 times of its one-year forward earnings compared with 17.3 times for rivals, Thomson Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)