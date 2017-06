Employees at a call centre provide service support to customers in Siliguri February 2, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Consultancy Services shot up as much as 12.4 percent after its fiscal Q4 results, but CLSA says it will stick to its "underperform" rating on the stock.

Despite TCS' upbeat comments on Monday, CLSA says the overall demand environment is "volatile," while pricing pressures and the "elevated" costs of hiring will limit upside margins.

CLSA also says TCS' valuations of 16.5x March 2013 earnings limit any "money-making potential."

CLSA's 12-month price target of 1,160 rupees compares to TCS' latest share price of 1,190 rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)