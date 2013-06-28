Employees work on the floor of a outsourcing company in Mumbai March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Indian technology companies fall after outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc (ACN.N) cut its full-year outlook, citing a pullback in spending by its consulting business clients.

Infosys falls 0.7 percent, Wipro (WIPR.NS) is down 0.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services, which has its annual meet later in the day, was down 0.1 percent.

The U.S. Senate approved a landmark immigration bill on Thursday, which is seen by some investors as hurting Indian IT companies by proposing higher fees and wages for temporary U.S. workers.

The Indian rupee also gained on Friday breaching below 60 to the dollar.

