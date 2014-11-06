BRIEF-COSCO Shipping Development cuts A-share issue size to 8.6 bln yuan
* Says it cuts A-share issue size to 8.6 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) from 12 billion yuan previously
NEW YORK Nov 6 TCW's Metropolitan West Asset Management unit posted inflows of around $9 billion since the surprise departure of Pimco co-founder Bill Gross, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.
Pacific Investment Management Co posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following Gross' exit, adding to the $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)
* FY EBIT 2.333 million euros ($2.51 million), which is well above the forecast of 1.500 million euros