Jan 20 Global asset management firm TCW Group said Melinda Newman and Drew Sweeney had joined the fixed income team as senior vice presidents.

Newman joins from First Pacific Advisors LLC where she was the head of corporate credit research for fixed income.

Sweeney joins from Bradford & Marzec LLC, where she was bank loan portfolio manager.

Both Newman and Sweeney will be based at TCW's Los Angeles headquarters. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)