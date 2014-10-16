Oct 16 Asset manager TCW Group said it appointed William Lloyd managing director and head of alternatives marketing.

The company also appointed Joseph Quinn senior vice president of alternatives marketing, it said in a statement.

Both will be based in TCW's New York office.

Lloyd joins from VelocityShares, where he spent five years, while Quinn joins from asset management firm Marinus Capital Advisors, where he was head of marketing. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)