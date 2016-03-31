TORONTO, March 31 TD Bank would give
serious consideration to acquisitions in the United States to
supplement organic growth, Chief Executive Bharat Masrani told
reporters on a conference call after the bank's annual meeting.
"If there are compelling opportunities both from a strategic
and a financial perspective that emerged we would certainly look
at it seriously, particularly if there are opportunities in the
south east of the U.S. where we are still relatively small
compared to what are north east franchise might be," he said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)