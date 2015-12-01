By John McCrank
NEW YORK Dec 1 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
, the No. 1 U.S. retail brokerage by trade executions,
said on Tuesday it was moving its stock listing back to Nasdaq
Inc from the New York Stock Exchange after a little
over three and a half-years.
The move is a vindication of sorts for Nasdaq, which had
lost the TD Ameritrade listing to the NYSE, now owned by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, in April 2012.
Financial details of the decision were not given, but the
Omaha, Nebraska-based online brokerage has maintained its
relationship with Nasdaq over the years and still buys market
data and other products from the exchange, a TD Ameritrade
spokeswoman said.
Nasdaq and the Big Board compete fiercely for corporate
listings, from courting initial public offerings to luring
companies already listed on their rival exchanges, both of which
can be huge public relations windfalls for exchanges.
"We regularly review our many business relationships, and
moving our shares to Nasdaq is the right thing for our business
at this point in time," Fred Tomczyk, chief executive officer of
TD Ameritrade, said in a statement.
Nasdaq said TD Ameritrade would be the 27th listing transfer
to its exchange this year, along with companies such as T-Mobile
US and Pinnacle Entertainment.
NYSE said it has taken three listings from Nasdaq so far in
2015, including Madison Square Garden and Azure
Midstream Partners, a spokeswoman for the exchange
said.
TD Ameritrade expects to begin trading on Nasdaq on Dec. 14,
using its current symbol, "AMTD," and will continue to trade on
the NYSE in the meantime.
Nasdaq and the NYSE are currently the only exchanges where
public companies can list in the United States.
Upstart trading venue IEX Group, which applied in September
with regulators to become a registered stock exchange, has said
it plans to offer corporate listings if its exchange application
is approved.
BATS Global Markets, which is the second-largest U.S.
exchange operator, behind NYSE and just ahead of Nasdaq, lists
exchange-traded products and recently said it would begin paying
firms to move their ETP listings to its exchange. BATS said on
Monday that exchange-traded fund provider ProShares would be the
first to take up its offer and that the company would transfer
four ETFs to BATS from NYSE's Arca exchange in mid-December.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Andrew Hay)