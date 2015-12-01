(Adds number of ETP listing switches and company listing
switches Nasdaq has won in 2015, paragraphs 6, 7, 12)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Dec 1 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
, the No. 1 U.S. retail brokerage by trade executions,
said on Tuesday it was moving its stock listing back to Nasdaq
Inc from the New York Stock Exchange after a little
over three and a half-years.
The move is a vindication of sorts for Nasdaq, which had
lost the TD Ameritrade listing to the NYSE, now owned by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, in April 2012.
Financial details of the decision were not given, but the
Omaha, Nebraska-based online brokerage has maintained its
relationship with Nasdaq over the years and still buys market
data and other products from the exchange, a TD Ameritrade
spokeswoman said.
Nasdaq and the Big Board compete fiercely for corporate
listings, from courting initial public offerings to luring
companies already listed on their rival exchanges, both of which
can be huge public relations windfalls for exchanges.
"We regularly review our many business relationships, and
moving our shares to Nasdaq is the right thing for our business
at this point in time," Fred Tomczyk, chief executive officer of
TD Ameritrade, said in a statement.
Nasdaq said TD Ameritrade would be the 27th listing transfer
to its exchange this year, including 19 exchange-traded product
(ETP) listings and eight company listings, such as T-Mobile US
and Pinnacle Entertainment.
NYSE said it has taken three company listings from Nasdaq so
far in 2015, including Madison Square Garden and Azure
Midstream Partners.
TD Ameritrade expects to begin trading on Nasdaq on Dec. 14,
using its current symbol, "AMTD," and will continue to trade on
the NYSE in the meantime.
Nasdaq and the NYSE are currently the only exchanges where
public companies can list in the United States.
Upstart trading venue IEX Group, which applied in September
with regulators to become a registered stock exchange, has said
it plans to offer corporate listings if its exchange application
is approved.
BATS Global Markets, the second-largest U.S. exchange
operator, behind NYSE and just ahead of Nasdaq, lists ETPs, such
as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and recently said it would begin
paying firms to move their ETP listings to its exchange. BATS
said on Monday that ProShares would be the first to take up its
offer and that the company would transfer four of its ETFs to
BATS from NYSE's Arca exchange in mid-December.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Andrew Hay and David
Gregorio)