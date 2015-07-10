NEW YORK, July 10 TD Ameritrade Holding
Corp., parent of the biggest discount brokerage firm by
trade executions, is experiencing "widespread" problems
executing orders, including those that it has accepted, company
officials said on Friday morning.
The company is not yet aware of the cause of the problem,
said Chris Gulick, who works in the Omaha-based firm's office of
the president.
"We are having some order issues and are working to
resolve," trading product head Nicole Sherrod wrote on Twitter.
"I know this is a critical day and all hands are on deck."
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)