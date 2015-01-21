Jan 21 Discount broker TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's quarterly profit rose about 10 percent as net new assets increased.

The company's net income rose to $211 million, or 39 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $192 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose about 9 percent to $819 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)