(Recasts with warning based on CEO comments)

By Jed Horowitz and Neha Dimri

April 21 Discount broker TD Ameritrade Holding Corp warned Tuesday its fiscal 2015 earnings will likely be at the lower range of its previously announced estimate because of the U.S. Federal Reserve's persistently low interest rate policy.

The Omaha-based company, with $101 billion of interest-sensitive assets as of March 31, made its forecast for the year ending Sept. 30 after reporting a 2.6 percent decline in its fiscal second-quarter profit.

As with rivals such as Charles Schwab Corp, much of TD Ameritrade's profitability hinges on the difference between what it pays clients who keep cash in their accounts and what it earns by investing that cash. That spread remains razor-thin as the Fed has kept interest rates near zero to stimulate the economy.

"The June Fed Funds increase that everybody expected is now out to December, and the yield curve (between short-term and longer-term rates) is flatter than any economist expected," TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said in an interview.

TD Ameritrade earlier this year told investors to expect fiscal 2015 earnings of $1.45 to $1.70 per share.

The company's shares fell after it told analysts on a conference call Tuesday to keep their expectations low. They were down 64 cents, or 1.8 percent, early Tuesday afternoon while most other financial stocks were flat to slightly up.

Other external sources also pressured quarterly revenue. Despite recording its second-best trading quarter, TD Ameritrade's commission revenue fell 6.4 percent from the record year-earlier quarter to $350 million as clients increased financial futures trading and avoided energy commodities.

Stocks and commodities have higher commissions than futures, leading TD Ameritrade's average commission price to fall to $12.02 from $12.47 one year earlier.

The company also gathered about $16.3 billion of new client assets during the quarter, a 10 percent annualized growth rate. About 55 percent of its revenue of $803 million in the quarter was asset-based.

But expenses grew about 3.7 percent to $507 million, partly because of bonuses to employees for selling fee-based accounts at a time when the company cannot realize strong returns from assets in those accounts.

Net revenue fell about 1 percent during the quarter to $803 million while net income was down 2.6 percent from a year ago to$189 million. Earnings per share of 35 cents were flat compared with a year earlier, reflecting buybacks that reduced outstanding shares.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz in New York and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Richard Chang)