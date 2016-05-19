BRIEF-Vantage Development Q1 net profit increases to 4.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
NEW YORK May 19 Toronto-Dominion Bank's TD Bank NA said on Thursday it decided to retire its Penny Arcade coin-counting machines in the wake of reports that they were short-changing customers. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Dan Grebler)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.