By John Tilak and Mike Stone
| TORONTO/NEW YORK
TORONTO/NEW YORK Oct 17 Toronto-Dominion Bank
has begun laying off staff in Canada and the United
States as part of a company-wide initiative to cut costs,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
TD, Canada's biggest lender by assets, started the process
by hiring Boston Consulting Group to examine ways to drive
efficiencies, the sources said.
Following the review, TD informed employees of the job cuts
last week and this week, with a further wave of job losses
expected next week, they added.
The cuts are in both its major divisions, retail and
wholesale, and include investment banking and support staff, the
sources said.
TD spokesman David Morelli declined to comment on the news,
while Boston Consulting Group was not immediately reachable for
comment.
One of the sources said the bank was laying off several
hundred employees stretching all the way to heads of
departments. About half of TD's municipal bond desk in New York
was also being laid off, the second source said.
Faced with a sluggish domestic economy and slowing loan
growth, Canadian banks have been aggressively looking for ways
to cut expenses. The cost cutting comes about a year after
Bharat Masrani was named chief executive of the Canadian lender.
In a conference call with analysts in August, Masrani said a
recent restructuring charge reflected the first phase of a
bank-wide focus on reducing costs and a second and final phase
was expect to be mostly completed by the end of the year.
TD, whose rivals include Royal Bank of Canada and
Scotiabank, has successfully expanded into the United
States, where it is one of the 10 biggest banks. Last month,
Masrani told Reuters he was looking to expand the lender's U.S.
presence through acquisitions.
(With additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson and Michael Perry)