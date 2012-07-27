By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, July 27 Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank
has hired former Standard Chartered Bank
Americas private banking chief John Leto as part of a broader
plan to expand its wealth management business in the United
States.
Leto, a former chief administrative officer for Citigroup
Inc's private bank, joined Standard Chartered in 2009 to
repair and expand a high-net-worth business spanning the United
States and Latin America. Standard Chartered sold its Americas
private bank to Banco Santander earlier this year, and
Leto departed in March.
As head of TD Bank's wealth business in the New York
metropolitan area, Leto will be responsible for getting
investment management, estate-planning and other wealth advisory
business from millionaire clients from the company's commercial
and consumer bank, he said.
TD Bank's U.S. franchise stretches from Washington, D.C., to
Maine, and has offices in Florida.
Leto estimates the New York area, including parts of New
Jersey, New York and Connecticut, is home to as many as 700,000
millionaire households. TD's high-net-worth business seeks
households with $1 million to $10 million.
The New York area is already crowded with well-established
brokerages, private banks and wealth boutiques. But Leto
believes TD still has an opportunity to build a sizeable
presence partly because Canadian banks weathered the financial
crisis better than their American counterparts.
"The world has changed in the past five years, and the faith
placed by investors in the financial services industry has
changed," Leto said.
TD does not disclose results or asset figures for its U.S.
wealth business. It told investors in April that its 8 million
U.S. bank clients collectively held about $950 billion of
wealth, concentrated among people with $1 million or more to
invest.
The bank estimates it has wealth management relationships
with 3 percent of its customers who have more than $100,000 to
invest. It has about 300 advisers and other employees in the
United States focused on wealth management.
There is some potential for conflict between TD's new U.S.
wealth effort and the advisory business of TD Ameritrade
, the online brokerage in which TD owns a 45 percent
stake. TD Bank in the United States refers clients with $250,000
to $1 million to the affiliated company.
But Ameritrade also sells custody and other services to
about 4,000 independent investment advisers, many catering to
the same millionaire market now pursued by TD Bank.
"We are two separate companies with different client
offerings, pursuing our own strategies," Ameritrade spokeswoman
Kristin Petrick said. "In terms of interaction between the two
companies, nothing has changed."