NEW YORK Feb 5 William Gerber, chief financial
officer of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp for the last
eight years, will receive a $2.5 million retirement package when
he leaves the discount brokerage firm at the end of September,
the company said in a quarterly regulatory filing on Thursday.
Gerber, 56, began his career at TD Ameritrade in 1999 as
director of finance and was promoted to CFO in 2006. He will be
paid in four installments through January 2019 and, in addition,
receive regular pay and bonuses in cash based on his performance
in the company's fiscal 2015 year that ends on September 30.
In 2014, Gerber earned $1.636 million in salary, bonuses and
deferred stock, according to TD Ameritrade's proxy statement
filed last month.
Gerber oversees investor relations, business development,
accounting, business planning, external and internal reporting,
tax and strategy at the company. An eight-year veteran of
accounting firm Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers),
he played a major role in evaluating acquisitions that have made
TD Ameritrade the biggest discount brokerage firm by number of
trades its clients make. Charles Schwab Corp. is larger
by market value and client assets.
Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank owns 41 percent of TD
Ameritrade Holding.
