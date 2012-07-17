BRIEF-Hopson Development recorded contracted sales of about RMB576 mln in May
* In May, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB576 million
July 17 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly profit dipped as client trading levels fell and net interest revenue declined.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage said it earned 28 cents a share, or $153.8 million in its fiscal third quarter ended June 30. It earned 27 cents a share or $157.4 million in the year-earlier period.
* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India