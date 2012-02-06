* Tom Bradley moves to head retail distribution

NEW YORK, Feb 6 TD Ameritrade said on Monday that Tom Bradley, who runs the discount broker's institutional business, will take over as head of retail distribution following the resignation of John Bunch, effective on Friday.

Bunch is leaving to take the top job at a small investment advisory firm in Kansas City, a TD Ameritrade spokeswoman said.

Bradley was honored on Thursday at TD Ameritrade's Institutional conference in Orlando for his 25 years with the company and one of its predecessor firms.

Bradley built up a loyal following among his team and the more than 4,000 registered investment advisers at TD Ameritrade.

"I am fortunate to have created a number of meaningful relationships that I hope will continue as I move on to the next chapter in my career," Bradley said in a statement. "I look forward to guiding our retail sales, service and product businesses in a similar capacity and building an even better experience for our clients."

Tom Nally, who served under Bradley overseeing the business unit's sales, takes the reigns of TD Ameritrade Institutional.

Nally will also join the company's senior operating committee, which is responsible for the strategic direction and decision making at TD Ameritrade.