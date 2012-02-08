* TD Ameritrade clients made avg 374,000 trades/day in Jan

* Volumes down 17 pct from yr/ago; up 18 pct from Dec

* Total client assets of $426.3 bln, up 8 pct from yr/ago

Feb 7 Trading volumes at discount broker TD Ameritrade Holding Corp were down 17 percent in January from a year earlier as investors stayed on the sidelines over concerns about Europe's debt problems and the slow U.S. economic recovery.

TD Ameritrade said on Wednesday its clients made an average of 374,000 trades per day in January. While that was down from a year earlier, it was up 18 percent from the seasonably slow month of December.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm is the No. 1 U.S. discount broker by trading volume, and is often seen as a proxy for the mood of Main Street investors.

Fred Tomczyk, the company's chief executive, said last week that ideally, trading levels would be at about 400,000 trades per day, but that investors were not sure of how to react to the swings in the markets and the uncertainty coming out of Europe.

TD Ameritrade said it had $426.3 billion in total client assets as of Jan. 31, up 8 percent from a year earlier and up 5 percent from December.

Average spread-based balances - which include client and brokerage-related assets, such as client margin balances, segregated cash, and TD Ameritrade FDIC Insured Deposit Account balances - were $74.0 billion, up 24 percent from a year earlier and up 1 percent from December.

Average fee-based balances - which include client assets invested in money market funds and other mutual funds - were $81.4 billion, up 6 percent year-over-year and up 4 percent month-over-month.