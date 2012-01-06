* Companies have approached TD Ameritrade on partnership

* TD Ameritrade would pay firms incentive for referrals

By John McCrank

Jan 6 TD Ameritrade may partner with established 401(k) plan administrators in 2012 as a way to win a bigger share of IRA rollovers and boost its asset gathering efforts, two top executives at the firm told Reuters.

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) make up about $4.9 trillion of an estimated $16 trillion in U.S. retirement assets, while 401(k) assets are at $2.9 trillion, according research firm Cerulli Associates.

The first Baby Boomers hit 65 years of age last year and are retiring at a rate of around 10,000 a day. When employees with 401(k) plans leave their jobs or retire, they have to decide where to roll over their 401(k) assets into tax-advantaged IRAs.

"For the next 10 years there will be quite a few of these people having that conversation at their work," said Ed Ditmire, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Markets. "It will be a very exciting time in terms of trying to get people to open those IRAs at your brokerage."

TD Ameritrade is a custodian of 401(k) assets, and has had success at attracting self-directed investors and Registered Investment Advisers to its IRA offerings.

But some of its rival firms, like Charles Schwab Corp and Fidelity Investments, offer more complete 401(k) services, from advising on the assets, to investments, to custodian services and record keeping. That gives them a window into potential rollovers that TD Ameritrade does not have.

"They do have better access to capture rollovers because they are doing the record keeping and they have access to all of those participants," said Skip Schweiss, president of TD Ameritrade Trust Company. "They can get in front of those participants, whether it be via a call center or a website."

Cerulli ranks TD Ameritrade as the ninth biggest IRA provider by assets under administration, with $122 billion, and a 2.5 percent market share. Fidelity was at the top of the list with $725 billion and a 14.8 percent share, and Schwab was No. 2, with $406 billion and an 8.2 percent share.

POTENTIAL PARTNERSHIPS

Schweiss said TD Ameritrade has chosen a custodian-only model so that it does not compete against its adviser and record-keeper clients, adding that 401(k) plans can benefit from choosing the best providers in each service category.

But he said that partnering with third-party administrators that provide record-keeping services might be a good way to get more referrals and capture more retirement assets.

"Some of these service providers have approached us about a business arrangement where in return for referring these rollovers ... to TD Ameritrade, there is an incentive paid to do that," he said.

He did not say which firms TD Ameritrade might partner with, but said they could include insurance companies, banks, or consulting firms that provide 401(k) services to employers, but lack the ability to handle individual investor accounts, which is TD Ameritrade's core business.

The partnership would allow 401(k) administrators without individual investor accounts to make money off of assets that would otherwise be walking out the door once they are rolled over into IRAs.

"It seems like a partnership might benefit everyone," said Tom Modestino, analyst and director of Cerulli's retirement research.

He said that while not all third-party administrators are created equal, there are a couple dozen with national scope that cater to small- and mid-sized plans that would likely be a good fit with TD Ameritrade.

They include Sentinel Benefits of Massachusetts, Alliance Benefit Group of Pennsylvania, and the Ingham Group of Florida.

Macquarie's Ditmire said that type of partnership could also help TD Ameritrade win more business from investment advisers, because some of the investors opening IRAs might want a full-service adviser looking after their assets.

TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk reiterated that the partnerships were not set in stone, but that they do seem like a good way to narrow the gap in rollovers between his firm and Schwab and Fidelity.

"We have to do it differently, and if we could ever sort of partner up with somebody that would be something we would seriously consider," he said.