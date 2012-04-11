* Company set to begin trading on NYSE April 25
* Will trade on Nasdaq till transfer is completed
NEW YORK, April 11 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
said on Wednesday it will transfer the listing of its
common stock to NYSE Euronext's New York Stock Exchange
from Nasdaq OMX's exchange.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based online brokerage expects to begin
trading on the Big Board on April 25, using its current symbol
AMTD, and will continue trading on Nasdaq until the transfer is
completed.
"We regularly review our many business relationships, and
given our current relationship with the NYSE and the many
efforts on which we have worked together over the years, the
time was right to make this change," Fred Tomczyk, chief
executive of TD Ameritrade, said in a statement.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
NYSE and Nasdaq have aggressively competed for listings over
the past several years, especially in the online arena.
Facebook's recent decision to list on Nasdaq was a major coup
for the exchange, as both exchange operators had courted the
company for months, according to a source familiar with the
situation.
But the NYSE has been chipping away at its rival's lead
among technology companies, winning big names like LinkedIn Corp
and Pandora Media Inc in 2011.
In 2011, NYSE Euronext hosted 44 percent of U.S. technology
IPOs, bringing 19 new listings to the market. So far this year,
the bourse has listed about 63 percent of qualified technology
IPOs, and about 60 percent of all qualified transactions.
Nasdaq said that companies with a combined market
capitalization of more than $80 billion, including Texas
Instruments, Viacom, and Wendy's, had switched their listings to
Nasdaq from other exchanges last year.