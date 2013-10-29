* Fourth-quarter net income $0.36 vs est. $0.35
* Revenue rises 10 percent to $709 million
* Forecasts FY 2014 EPS $1.20-$1.40 vs est. $1.21
* Raises dividend to 12 cents from 9 cents
* Declares special dividend of 50 cents
By Jed Horowitz
Oct 29 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the
biggest U.S. discount brokerage by client-trading volume,
reported a 40 percent jump in its fiscal fourth-quarter net
income that just beat analysts' estimates as both trading
commissions and product fees soared.
Shares of TD Ameritrade were down 1.1 percent to $27.62 in
afternoon trading on Tuesday. In research reports, some analysts
said they were disappointed at the decline in net interest
margin during the quarter and the firm's weak interest profit
forecast for next year.
Budget and economic policy uncertainty in Washington,
nevertheless, stimulated active traders during the quarter,
company executives said. At the same time, more conservative
investors bought fee-based products such as mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds. The quarter ended on Sept. 30, just
before the government shutdown.
TD Ameritrade said that market volatility continues to
accelerate this month, spurring 419,000 average trades per day
among its clients through Oct. 28, compared with 382,000 last
quarter and 374,000 for the company's full fiscal year that
ended on Sept. 30.
It and other big retail brokerage firms such as Charles
Schwab Corp, however, continue to struggle with low
interest rates that depress the revenue and profits they glean
by investing client assets.
Schwab two weeks ago reported a 17 percent rise in profit
on asset-based fee growth, but waived a record $180 million in
money-market fund fees so investors would not have negative
returns from the funds' near-zero yields. TD
Ameritrade is much less active than its competitor in money
markets, its CEO said, but continues to struggle with low
returns on investments.
The depressed rate climate is likely to continue for another
year or two and reflects a still-weak economy and tepid investor
confidence, TD Ameritrade executives said in a conference call
with analysts on Tuesday morning.
The firm also benefitted from the continuing trend of
advisers leaving traditional brokerage firms, going independent
and housing client assets and trades at the discount brokerage
firms. In fiscal 2013, TD Ameritrade picked up an average of 1.5
new brokers leaving full-service firms each business day, and
the sales pipeline "remains robust," Tomczyk said. TD Ameritrade
trails Schwab and Fidelity Investments in servicing independent
advisers.
Despite the politically induced boost in volatility and
trading volume, executives said they would prefer more fiscal
and economic policy certainty, blaming Washington's
"crisis-to-crisis" management for restraining the U.S. economy
and investor confidence.
"If the economy improves and interest rates go up, it's a
lasting and long runway in front of us, whereas volatility won't
last forever," TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said.
Active client accounts rose 4 percent to 5.99 million in
fiscal 2013. TD Ameritrade shareholders realized a total return
of more than 75 percent through dividends and a stock price
increase, but Tomczyk warned investors not to count on a repeat
performance.
"I don't think you could expect that (return) every year,"
he said.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage firm forecast 2014
earnings per share of $1.20 to $1.40 compared with a 15 percent
rise to $1.22 in fiscal 2013. That translates to a 14.8 percent
increase at the high end and 6.5 percent in the middle of the
range.
Net interest margins next year should remain stable to
slightly up, the company said. But after five straight years of
double-digit growth in gathering assets from clients, the firm
projected 2014 new assets growing in a range of 7 to 11 percent.
TD Ameritrade, whose biggest shareholder is Canada's
Toronto-Dominion Bank with a 42 percent stake, continues
to generate significant cash that it has returned to investors.
It raised its dividend to 12 cents a share from 9 cents a share
in the fourth quarter, its third-consecutive, annual hike. For
the second-consecutive year, it declared a special dividend of
50 cents per share.
The dividends signify that the company, which had its credit
rating boosted last quarter by Moody's Investors Service, has
strong capital and liquidity and does not see any significant
acquisition opportunities on which to spend its cash, Tomczyk
said. It also wants to reward current shareholders and attract
new ones.
"While the environment is better, we still think that in '14
and '15 you will have a lot of uncertainty," he told Reuters. "A
lot of people are looking for yield in this market, and we want
to expand the shareholder base."
For the just-ended quarter, TD Ameritrade's net income rose
to $200 million, or 36 cents a share, from $143 million a year
earlier.
The consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S was for earnings per share of 35 cents.
Net revenue rose 10.3 percent to $709 million while total
operating expenses were up 3.6 percent to $430 million.
Commissions and transaction fees soard 20 percent to $306
million, while net interest revenue was up 3 percent as the
brokerage attracted about $10 billion of net new assets.
TD Ameritrade does not break out revenue or profits of its
three main businesses - direct discount brokerage, trading and
product sales to clients of independent investment advisers and
its investment product fee business.
But Tomczyk said the company plans to add new wrap-fee fund
products in 2014 - driving investment product fees up 15 percent
to 25 percent - as well as "robust" growth in new independent
advisers.