July 21 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest discount brokerage by trade executions, reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong growth in trading.

The company's net income rose to $197 million, or 36 cents per share, for the third quarter ended June 30, from $190 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 4.1 percent to $794 million.

The Omaha-based company reported net new assets of $11.7 billion, down from $13.4 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)