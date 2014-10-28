(Adds comments from CEO on robo-trading and asset gathering,
updates stock price)
By Amrutha, Gayathri and Jed Horowitz
Oct 28 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, said
quarterly profit climbed 5.5 percent on a jump in net new
assets, and forecast further asset growth of 7 to 11 percent in
2015, sending shares up 3 percent in morning trading.
The company said Tuesday it had enough extra cash to
increase its quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share this
fiscal year from 12 cents, despite spending heavily on new
technology in the past year - on mobile applications and other
ways to improve clients' trading experience.
The biggest U.S. discount broker as measured by client
trades - which is 40.7 percent owned by Canada's
Toronto-Dominion Bank - said net new assets rose 32.7
percent to $13.4 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter from a
year earlier.
It forecast further growth in assets of 7 to 11 percent in
fiscal 2015. More than half of the company's asset growth, which
creates higher fee revenue, comes from independent investment
advisers who direct their clients to TD Ameritrade for products,
trading and custody of their money.
"With improved investor sentiment, retail investors returned
to the markets in 2014, increasing engagement across our
platforms and boosting trading volumes," Chief Executive Fred
Tomczyk said in a statement on Tuesday.
TD Ameritrade's net income rose to $211 million, or 38 cents
per share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $200
million, or 36 cents per share a year earlier.
The company's profit beat the average analyst estimate of 36
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of TD Ameritrade were up $1.03, more than 3 percent,
in morning trading.
The company's net revenue grew 12 percent to $795 million.
TD Ameritrade forecast earnings for its next fiscal year of
$1.45 cents to $1.70 cents per share, putting the midpoint below
analysts' average estimate of $1.61 per share.
Daily average client trades rose to 402,638 in the quarter
from 381,657 in the same quarter last year. An increasing number
of trades come from higher-commission options and futures
trading, which represented a record 41 percent of daily trades
at the brokerage firm.
Derivatives trading boosted the firm's average commission to
$12.97 per trade, up from $12.61 in the year-earlier quarter and
well above the $9.99 price of an online stock trade.
On a conference call with analysts and investors, TD
Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said the company has no
plans at this time to introduce an automated investing platform
similar to the one unveiled on Monday by rival Charles Schwab
Corp.. Schwab said its platform will go live in
February and not charge advisory or transaction fees.
"Purely online models will struggle to (achieve) scale,"
Tomczyk said, adding that firms must combine automated investing
with human advice to achieve profits. "If we need to make
adjustments, we will, but right now it's full steam ahead."
The company's shares over the past 12 months have gained
15.9 percent, including reinvested dividends.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr, Simon Jennings and Bernadette Baum)