Feb 7 A unit of TD Ameritrade agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle civil allegations by the U.S. government that it had obtained postal discounts it was not entitled to, Nebraska's U.S. Attorney said on Tuesday.

The postal service gives discounts to companies that have systems in place to automatically update mailing information when change of address forms are filed through the post office.

The government alleged that from Oct. 1, 2006 to Sept. 30, 2009, TD Ameritrade's mailings did not qualify for the discounted First-Class Mail prices it claimed because it did not comply with the proper standards.

"Mailers that claim postage discounts for mailings that fail to comply with Move Update standards not only receive discounts to which they are not entitled, but hinder the work the Postal Service does every day to swiftly and accurately deliver the mail," Nebraska U.S. Attorney Deborah Gilg said in a statement. "This settlement ensures that Postal Service procedures are protected."

TD Ameritrade said it has updated its systems, but did not admit to wrongdoing in the case.

"We agreed to settle to help bring this to a close quickly, but we are not admitting liability here," said spokeswoman Kim Hillyer.