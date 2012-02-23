* Raise held back due to external concerns
* TD Bank profit a record C$6.3 bln last year
* Pay eclipses that of Royal Bank CEO Gordon Nixon
TORONTO, Feb 23 Toronto-Dominion Bank
Chief Executive Ed Clark was awarded C$11.3 million
($11.3 million) in compensation for 2011, unchanged from the
year before as the bank said it decided to hold back on giving
him a raise due to external concerns.
Clark's compensation, revealed in a regulatory filing on
Thursday, compares favorably with the C$10.1 million earned last
year by Gordon Nixon, CEO of larger rival Royal Bank of Canada.
.
Nixon's pay was cut due to a loss incurred when RBC sold its
U.S. retail bank. RBC and TD are Canada's two biggest banks.
TD's board awarded Clark C$1.5 million in salary, a cash
bonus of just under C$2 million, stock-based compensation of
C$5.2 million, and options-based awards of C$2.6 million, it
said.
TD reported a record adjusted profit of C$6.3 billion in
fiscal 2011, up from C$5.2 billion the year before.
Under TD's compensation formulas, Clark's earnings should
have risen by 6 percent because of the profit increase, but the
board held it back due to "the current economic outlook and
external environment", the bank said.