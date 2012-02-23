* Raise held back due to external concerns

* TD Bank profit a record C$6.3 bln last year

* Pay eclipses that of Royal Bank CEO Gordon Nixon

TORONTO, Feb 23 Toronto-Dominion Bank Chief Executive Ed Clark was awarded C$11.3 million ($11.3 million) in compensation for 2011, unchanged from the year before as the bank said it decided to hold back on giving him a raise due to external concerns.

Clark's compensation, revealed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, compares favorably with the C$10.1 million earned last year by Gordon Nixon, CEO of larger rival Royal Bank of Canada. .

Nixon's pay was cut due to a loss incurred when RBC sold its U.S. retail bank. RBC and TD are Canada's two biggest banks.

TD's board awarded Clark C$1.5 million in salary, a cash bonus of just under C$2 million, stock-based compensation of C$5.2 million, and options-based awards of C$2.6 million, it said.

TD reported a record adjusted profit of C$6.3 billion in fiscal 2011, up from C$5.2 billion the year before.

Under TD's compensation formulas, Clark's earnings should have risen by 6 percent because of the profit increase, but the board held it back due to "the current economic outlook and external environment", the bank said.