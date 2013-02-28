Malaysian lenders RHB, AmBank say to begin merger talks
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) said on Thursday they will begin merger talks, in what could be Malaysia's biggest banking deal.
TORONTO Feb 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank Chief Executive Ed Clark all but shot down the idea that the bank might buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Citizens Bank unit, saying on Thursday such a deal would not meet TD's stated criteria for transaction.
On conference call, Clark said any deal TD would consider would have to fit the bank's strategy, timing and risk appetite, meet its financial hurdles and be supported by market.
"We do not believe that a transaction to acquire RBS's Citizens Bank is a (deal) that meets this criteria," he said.
TD, which has made several U.S. consumer bank acquisitions over the past 8 years, held informal discussions with RBS last year about Citizens, people familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
