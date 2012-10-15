TORONTO Oct 15 Toronto-Dominion Bank is looking for answers after losing data tapes containing information on 260,000 U.S. bank customers, but the lender said it had no reason to think the data was being misused.

The data, held on unencrypted data tapes, disappeared in March while being transported, Rebecca Acevedo, spokeswoman at TD's U.S. bank, said in an emailed statement.

TD is Canada's second-largest bank, and has more than 1,300 branches and 8 million customers in the United States.

Acevedo said the tapes contained names, account information and social security numbers. She said the company was investigating the incident internally and had contacted law enforcement officials.

"We have no evidence that the data on these tapes is being used for any inappropriate purpose. We continue to vigilantly monitor our customer accounts," she said.

The bank will offer affected customers credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

TD was up 60 Canadian cents at C$81.62 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in afternoon trading, and was up 86 cents at $83.42 in New York.