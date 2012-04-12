April 12 A former Ally Financial Inc executive
has been named chief marketing officer at the U.S. banking
subsidiary of Toronto-based TD Bank Group.
Vinoo Vijay will be responsible for overseeing all marketing
initiatives and branding strategies for TD Bank, the bank said
on Thursday. He will report to TD Bank Chief Executive Bharat
Masrani as well as to TD Bank Group's chief marketing officer
Dominic Mercuri.
At Ally, Vijay helped lead a rebranding effort that pitched
the Internet bank as an alternative to traditional banks that
charged high fees and offered poor service. Before Ally, Vijay
worked at Bank of America Corp and FedEx Corp.
Vijay is the latest executive to leave Ally, the U.S. auto
lender that is struggling to pay back government bailout funds.
He will be based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.