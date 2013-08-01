TORONTO Aug 1 National Bank of Canada,
Canada's sixth-largest bank, said on Thursday it will buy the
institutional services business of larger rival Toronto-Dominion
Bank for C$250 million ($242.05 million).
The business, known as TD Waterhouse institutional services,
provides custody, trading, clearing and settlement for
independent portfolio managers and brokers.
Montreal-based National said the acquisition should boost
its earnings per share by 12 Canadian cents and 14 Canadian
cents in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and should reduce its
Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio by about 40 basis points.