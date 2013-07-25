BRIEF-Union National Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 452 million dirhams versus 450 million dirhams year ago
July 25 TD Bank on Thursday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of three-year notes due June 1, 2016 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 1.00 percent notes were priced at 98.203 to yield 1.754 percent, or 48.8 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.