Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Aug 12 TD Bank on Monday sold C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) of two-year senior deposit notes due Aug. 17, 2015, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.433 percent notes were priced at par to yield 76.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager on the sale.
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.