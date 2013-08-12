Aug 12 TD Bank on Monday sold C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) of two-year senior deposit notes due Aug. 17, 2015, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.433 percent notes were priced at par to yield 76.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager on the sale.