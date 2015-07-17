By Dena Aubin
| NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 TD Bank has agreed to pay $20
million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of aiding a
Ponzi scheme that allegedly bilked over a thousand European
investors of more than $223 million, a lawyer for the investors
said on Friday.
The preliminary settlement, subject to court approval,
resolves accusations that TD Bank, part of Canada's
Toronto-Dominion Bank, failed to properly monitor trust
accounts that held investors' money and ignored its duty to
investigate suspicious activities under U.S. anti-money
laundering rules.
"This is a terrific result for the class," said David
Buckner, a lawyer for the investors.
A TD Bank spokeswoman said it is pleased the matter is close
to a resolution.
In court filings, lawyers for TD Bank said investors failed
to show the bank had actual knowledge of misconduct. The bank
provided routine banking services, which did not constitute
substantial assistance to the alleged scheme, the lawyers said.
Filed in 2014, the lawsuit sought damages for investors in
Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain who bought so-called life
settlements marketed through Quality Investments, a Dutch
company with offices at the World Trade Center Amsterdam.
Life settlements are life insurance policies sold to
investors who receive proceeds from death benefits when the
insured person dies.
Dutch authorities in 2011 arrested four people suspected of
running a Ponzi scheme through Quality Investments involving the
sale of U.S. life insurance policies.
The settlement is the second in less than two years
involving allegations that TD Bank failed to report suspicious
activity in accounts allegedly used for a Ponzi scheme.
In September 2013, it agreed to pay $52.5 million to settle
U.S. civil regulatory charges that it failed to uncover and
report suspicious activities by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein,
who was sentenced to a 50-year prison term for a $1.2 billion
fraud.
The latest lawsuit, filed in a South Florida federal court,
said investors were assured their money and the insurance
policies they invested in would be held in attorney trust
accounts at TD Bank. Instead of being safeguarded, new investor
funds were diverted to pay premiums on policies held for earlier
investors, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said TD Bank failed to report suspicious
activity in the accounts, including wire transfers of tens of
millions of dollars to Cyprus, Turkey and other known
money-laundering destinations.
The case is Gevaerts et al v TD Bank et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of Florida, No 14-cv-20744
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Paul
Simao)