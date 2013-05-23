TORONTO May 23 Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly profit rose 2 percent, driven by stronger wholesale banking income, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank, Canada's second-largest, said it had earned a net C$1.72 billion ($1.66 billion), or C1.78 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$1.69 billion, or C$1.78 a share.

Excluding items including a C$58 million amortization charge, the bank earned C$1.90 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.91, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.