BRIEF-Bosjo Fastigheter Jan-March net profit SEK 6.0 million
* JAN-MARCH NET PROFIT SEK 6.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO May 23 Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly profit rose 2 percent, driven by stronger wholesale banking income, the bank said on Thursday.
The bank, Canada's second-largest, said it had earned a net C$1.72 billion ($1.66 billion), or C1.78 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$1.69 billion, or C$1.78 a share.
Excluding items including a C$58 million amortization charge, the bank earned C$1.90 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.91, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
WASHINGTON, May 30 Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Tuesday he would sign deals for U.S. goods and services worth $15 billion to $17 billion during his visit to Washington, D.C., mainly for high technology products and for services.