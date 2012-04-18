COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish telecom group TDC
is looking both within the company and externally for a
new chief executive following the resignation of CEO Henrik
Poulsen, TDC's chairman said on Wednesday.
"We are looking both at internal and external candidates,"
chairman of the board Vagn Sorensen told Reuters.
TDC announced earlier on Wednesday that Poulsen had resigned
to become chief executive of state-owned DONG Energy
from the beginning of November. [ID:nL6E8FI927}
Sorensen said the board would try to get a successor in
place before Poulsen leaves at the end of October.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen)