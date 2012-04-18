COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish telecom operator TDC's chief executive, Henrik Poulsen, has resigned to become head of Danish state-owned DONG Energy, the companies said on Wednesday.

Poulsen, who has led TDC since 2008, will take up his new role as DONG Energy CEO no later than Nov. 1, TDC A/S and DONG Energy A/S said in separate statements.

TDC's board will now begin a search for a new CEO, TDC said.

At DONG Energy, Poulsen will succeed Anders Eldrup, who was fired last month after the company blamed him for granting excessively generous contract terms to a handful of executives.

