COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish telecom operator
TDC's chief executive, Henrik Poulsen, has resigned to
become head of Danish state-owned DONG Energy, the
companies said on Wednesday.
Poulsen, who has led TDC since 2008, will take up his new
role as DONG Energy CEO no later than Nov. 1, TDC A/S and DONG
Energy A/S said in separate statements.
TDC's board will now begin a search for a new CEO, TDC said.
At DONG Energy, Poulsen will succeed Anders Eldrup, who was
fired last month after the company blamed him for granting
excessively generous contract terms to a handful of executives.
(Reporting by John Acher)